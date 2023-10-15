CDC Okays New COVID-19 Booster Shot: Why It’s Recommended and How to Get It

About a month ago, on September 12, the Centers for Disease Control released a recommendation for everyone six months and older to get an appropriate dosage of the updated COVID-19 booster shot, and King County public health officials have since been working with providers to supply the vaccine to the public.

According to the CDC’s recommendation, “Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-related hospitalization and death,” with the updated booster shot helping to “restore protection and provide enhanced protection against the [most dangerous COVID-19] variants.” The recommended doses vary by age group, but most of the population (people aged five years or older) only needs one dose of an updated COVID-19 booster shot.

While Bellevue College has never had a COVID-19 booster shot requirement, and a previously existing vaccine requirement for students has been lifted (it is still active for employees), Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Robert Viens maintains that “vaccination for everyone and regular boosters are still strongly encouraged, as they greatly improve the safety of [the] entire community — especially those community members and their families that are most susceptible to the effects of COVID-19.” Viens also stresses the importance of continuing preventative measures such as regular handwashing, covering coughs, staying home when sick and wearing masks — a recommendation mostly mirrored by the CDC.

If you are looking for an opportunity to get vaccinated with the updated COVID-19 booster shot, here is a list of the five closest providers to Bellevue College, with details about the specific brand that is administered, scheduling and insurance coverage:

3801 150th Ave. SE, Bellevue, WA 98006 (Sea Mar Bellevue Medical)

Details:

Moderna (12+/18+)

Pfizer-BioNTech (12+/18+)

Drop-in available

Phone: 855-289-4503

Distance from Bellevue College: ~0.9 mi

15100 SE 38th St., Bellevue, WA 98006 (Rite Aid)

Details:

Moderna (12+/18+ and 6 months-11)

Drop-in available

Appointment Scheduling

Phone: 425-746-4028

Distance from Bellevue College: ~1.2 mi

3620 Factoria Blvd. SE, Bellevue, WA 98006 (The Bartell Drug Co)

Details:

Moderna (12+/18+)

Drop-in available

Appointment Scheduling

Phone: 425-644-7529

Distance from Bellevue College: ~1.2 mi

3905 Factoria Square Mall SE, Bellevue, WA 98006 (Rite Aid)

Details:

Moderna (12+/18+)

Drop-in available

Appointment Scheduling

Phone: 425-644-2925

Distance from Bellevue College: ~1.5 mi

15063 Main St., Bellevue, WA 98007 (Walmart Inc)

Details:

Moderna (12+/18+)

Drop-in available

Appointment Scheduling

Phone: 425-643-9054

Distance from Bellevue College: ~1.7 mi



If you do not live near any of these locations or have any questions about insurance coverage, you can visit vaccines.gov to find a provider that fits your needs.