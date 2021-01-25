College Cooking: Charcuterie Boards

While charcuterie boards may sound too fancy, expensive, and confusing to put together, they are actually a pretty arrangement mainly consisting of meats, cheeses, fruits, and nuts. A lot of my knowledge and inspiration is from Josh Weissman and Andrew Rea. Their videos are linked below. Now, let us get started!

Josh Weissman’s Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oYRPD5UBPM

Andrew Rea’s Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnrScNQDcEQ&list=TLPQMTQwMTIwMjEn4mGXqiNTaw&index=2

To start off, yes, most charcuterie boards will be expensive to purchase or make yourself. That is mainly because they are using the best meats and cheeses, which gets pricey quick. It’s just as easy to make a cheaper version and get the same fancy look.

This should be a no brainer, just always pick things that you like to eat, and mix and match items to add variety.

When starting off, you will want to pick out 2-3 cheeses that you really like. It is best if they are also different textures and flavors.

Next, pick the meat. Most often, the boards have different types of ham, salami, and sausages. Usually, the best are the salty cured or smoked meats.

Once you have those, you will want something sweet. This can either be in the form of fresh fruits, jams, jellies, or honey.

Finally, you need something to pull it all together. The best are mild flavored breads and crackers. My personal favorites are rosemary crackers, wheat thins, and a fresh baguette. You want something that is mild, as not to overpower the meats and cheeses while still being delicious to eat on its own.

Extras: Good extras to add could range from roasted nuts, to pickles and olives, to veggies. It is all up to you and what you like to eat.

The next big step is the organization and plating of everything. You will want either a large cutting board or a large enough plate to fit everything. The plating is up to you. It is best to put items that pair well together.

Ingredients for my board:

Dry salami

Toscano Salami

Pepperoni

Sheep milk cheese

Goat cheese

Cow’s milk cheese

Club crackers

White bean in vinaigrette

Olives

Whisps Cheese Crisps

Raspberries

Plating:

I always start with the cheese because they are often the largest item.

I then lay out the meats along with any bowls needed. The meats can be placed flat, folded in half, or in quarters to add style to the plate and save space.

Finally, I fill the bowls and add the crackers and other extras to fill in the board.