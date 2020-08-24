College Cooking: noodle salad

August 24, 2020 Eliot Gentiluomo Arts & Features 0

Cold noodle salads are one of the best things to have over the summer. Asian-style peanut noodles are one of my favorites. They are very filling for not a lot of food and can be made with all kinds of vegetables and noodles. My personal favorite noodles for this are rice noodles, but any can be used.

Ingredients

  • ½ lbs. rice noodles
  • 8 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 4 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 4 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons chili sauce (optional)
  • 2 carrots
  • 1 cucumber
  • 1 sweet bell pepper
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

  • Bring water to a boil in a large pot and cook the noodles as written on packaging for al-dente pasta.
  • Drain pasta and rinse with cold water.
  • Thinly julienne the carrot, cucumber, and bell pepper and put into a large bowl.
  • Add the cooled pasta to bowl.
  • In a separate small bowl, put the peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, optional chili sauce and salt and pepper to taste.
  • Mix until smooth.
  • Pour over the noodles and toss together until all is coated.

Enjoy!

