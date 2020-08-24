College Cooking: noodle salad

Cold noodle salads are one of the best things to have over the summer. Asian-style peanut noodles are one of my favorites. They are very filling for not a lot of food and can be made with all kinds of vegetables and noodles. My personal favorite noodles for this are rice noodles, but any can be used.
Ingredients
- ½ lbs. rice noodles
- 8 tablespoons peanut butter
- 4 tablespoons soy sauce
- 4 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons chili sauce (optional)
- 2 carrots
- 1 cucumber
- 1 sweet bell pepper
- Salt and pepper to taste
Steps:
- Bring water to a boil in a large pot and cook the noodles as written on packaging for al-dente pasta.
- Drain pasta and rinse with cold water.
- Thinly julienne the carrot, cucumber, and bell pepper and put into a large bowl.
- Add the cooled pasta to bowl.
- In a separate small bowl, put the peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, optional chili sauce and salt and pepper to taste.
- Mix until smooth.
- Pour over the noodles and toss together until all is coated.
Enjoy!