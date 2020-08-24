College Cooking: noodle salad

Cold noodle salads are one of the best things to have over the summer. Asian-style peanut noodles are one of my favorites. They are very filling for not a lot of food and can be made with all kinds of vegetables and noodles. My personal favorite noodles for this are rice noodles, but any can be used.

Ingredients

½ lbs. rice noodles

8 tablespoons peanut butter

4 tablespoons soy sauce

4 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons chili sauce (optional)

2 carrots

1 cucumber

1 sweet bell pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

Bring water to a boil in a large pot and cook the noodles as written on packaging for al-dente pasta.

Drain pasta and rinse with cold water.

Thinly julienne the carrot, cucumber, and bell pepper and put into a large bowl.

Add the cooled pasta to bowl.

In a separate small bowl, put the peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, optional chili sauce and salt and pepper to taste.

Mix until smooth.

Pour over the noodles and toss together until all is coated.

Enjoy!