College Cooking: Chicken Wings

Since all of the sports seem to be back in action, it’s time to make food to eat while you watch. Chicken wings are one of many popular dishes for watching a game, and as it turns out are very easy to make. You can smother these baked chicken wings in any sauce you like. This recipe is for a spicy Asian style, but any sauce will work. Buffalo sauce, lemon pepper and Korean BBQ are all fantastic options.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. chicken wings

¼ cup flour

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp pepper

¼ cup soy sauce

1 tbsp sriracha

4 tbsp honey

3 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Spicy Asian Sauce:

In a small mixing bowl whisk or stir the soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, sriracha and lemon juice until fully combined.

Baked Wings:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. On a large plate, remove all chicken wings from packaging and pat them completely dry with paper towels. In a large mixing bowl, mix together the flour, salt and pepper.

4. Add in the chicken wings and toss until all of the chicken is evenly coated in a light layer of the flour mixture.

5. Place the chicken wings on a tray lined with a wire baking rack and bake for 35-40 minutes.

6. The chicken is done when the outside is crispy and golden brown. The internal temperature should read at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

7. Transfer to a large mixing bowl, add sauce and toss.

8. Enjoy!