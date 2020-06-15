College Cooking: sandwiches for studying

I know that all of you are busy prepping and taking final exams, so I wanted to give you something super easy to make that I think everyone loves, then another version that kicks it up a notch. First, I’ve provided the perfect method for the traditional grilled cheese sandwich; the second recipe is a grilled meat and cheese sandwich with garlic butter. Both are incredibly easy and take no more than 15 minutes to make. They’re the perfect nutritious snack for a study break.

When making grilled cheese try not to use pre-shredded cheese that comes from the store in a bag – it doesn’t always melt completely and can leave a large chunk of cheese in the middle. However, this can be made with any kind of cheese and deli meat slices you like. I used turkey on mine. The garlic butter can also be altered if you want to use any other herbs or spices or none at all.

Ingredients

Original 2 slices of bread 1-2 tablespoon soft butter About ¼ cup grated cheddar cheese

Fancy 2 slices of bread 1-2 tablespoon softened butter 1 clove of garlic 2 slices of deli meat



Steps

Original grilled cheese-

1. Grate the cheddar using the large holes on a box grater.

2. Butter one side of the bread and place butter side down in a pan heated to medium heat.

3. Quickly pile on the cheese.

Butter one side of the second slice and place butter side up on top of the cheese. Flip the sandwich once the bottom slice starts to look toasted. Press down on the sandwich and cook until the other side is toasted and the cheese has melted.

Eat immediately for best texture.

Fancy sandwich-

Grate the cheddar using the large holes on a box grater. Crush a clove of garlic and mix with the softened butter. Spread half of the garlic butter mixture on one side of a piece of bread and place the butter side down in a pan heated to medium heat. Quickly pile on the cheese and add the deli meat slices.

Butter one side of the second slice and place butter side up on top of the cheese. Flip the sandwich once the bottom starts to look toasted. Press down on the sandwich and cook until the other side is toasted, and the cheese has melted. Enjoy, and good luck on your finals!

All images provided by Eliot Gentiluomo / the Watchdog.