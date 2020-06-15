College Cooking: sandwiches for studying

I know that all of you are busy prepping and taking final exams, so I wanted to give you something super easy to make that I think everyone loves, then another version that kicks it up a notch. First, I’ve provided the perfect method for the traditional grilled cheese sandwich; the second recipe is a grilled meat and cheese sandwich with garlic butter. Both are incredibly easy and take no more than 15 minutes to make. They’re the perfect nutritious snack for a study break.
When making grilled cheese try not to use pre-shredded cheese that comes from the store in a bag – it doesn’t always melt completely and can leave a large chunk of cheese in the middle. However, this can be made with any kind of cheese and deli meat slices you like. I used turkey on mine. The garlic butter can also be altered if you want to use any other herbs or spices or none at all.
Ingredients
- Original
- 2 slices of bread
- 1-2 tablespoon soft butter
- About ¼ cup grated cheddar cheese
- Fancy
- 2 slices of bread
- 1-2 tablespoon softened butter
- 1 clove of garlic
- 2 slices of deli meat
Steps
Original grilled cheese-
1. Grate the cheddar using the large holes on a box grater.
2. Butter one side of the bread and place butter side down in a pan heated to medium heat.
3. Quickly pile on the cheese.
- Butter one side of the second slice and place butter side up on top of the cheese.
- Flip the sandwich once the bottom slice starts to look toasted.
- Press down on the sandwich and cook until the other side is toasted and the cheese has melted.
- Eat immediately for best texture.
Fancy sandwich-
- Grate the cheddar using the large holes on a box grater.
- Crush a clove of garlic and mix with the softened butter.
- Spread half of the garlic butter mixture on one side of a piece of bread and place the butter side down in a pan heated to medium heat.
- Quickly pile on the cheese and add the deli meat slices.
- Butter one side of the second slice and place butter side up on top of the cheese.
- Flip the sandwich once the bottom starts to look toasted.
- Press down on the sandwich and cook until the other side is toasted, and the cheese has melted.
- Enjoy, and good luck on your finals!
All images provided by Eliot Gentiluomo / the Watchdog.