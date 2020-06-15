Staff picks: favorite album of the year

Watchdog staff’s favorite albums of 2019-2020

With everything going in the world right now, we owe ourselves time to recharge. Here at The Watchdog when we’re not giving you the low down on what’s happening on campus, we’re kicking back listening to good music. Here’s a rundown of some of the music we’ve been bumping this school year:

Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell

“Lana Del Rey’s latest album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell,’ is the kind of album you’d listen in a road trip, or while strolling by the beach. I like to listen to it when I want to relax and feel peaceful, and I appreciate the realism and melancholy in her lyrics.”

-Luisa Loi, Staff Reporter

Hollywood Undead – New Empire Vol. 1

“Hollywood Undead’s ‘New Empire Volume 1’ is a very coherent project while still having each song sound thoroughly unique. The anger in a lot of their songs has never felt so accurate in this political climate. Sleeping with Sirens’ Kellin Quinn and Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden both make excellent features and help make a good album great.”

-Brad Ozuk, Staff Reporter/ Copy Writer

Dreamville – Revenge Of The Dreamers III

“This album has songs from beloved artists that can’t be overlooked. From the beautiful vocals of Ari Lennox to in-your-face rap from J.Cole, ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ has blown away my expectations. Also, many talented upcoming artists were featured in the album, which was nice to see. The director’s cut is the icing on the cake for an already amazing album.”

-Shamaar Thomas, Staff Reporter

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

“This is The Stroke’s first album in seven years, with every song representing the band’s strong return. This album is different from their music in the past, with a certain upbeat nostalgia throughout the nine tracks, and maturity of vocals and guitar in comparison to their earlier work. Overall a beautiful album to give a listen to this year.”

-Rea Karim, Staff Reporter

Tones and I – The Kids Are Coming

“This is just one of the most unique-sounding pop albums to come out recently, plus it is dangerously catchy. This is also one of those releases where one song (‘Dance Monkey’) was just so popular it overshadowed everything else, like ‘Never Seen the Rain,’ which I particularly enjoyed, so be sure to give the whole thing a listen.”

– Seamus Allen, Staff Reporter

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist – Alfredo

Al and Freddie are making it look easy at this point, and their new album is a lock for 2020s Rap Album of the Year. Alchemist production always manages to give the stank face every time I listen to it. Freddie’s gravelly voice when he delivers funny anecdotes about his life is captivating. The guest appearances were great too, especially Benny the Butchers who stole the show on “Frank Lucas.”

– Maya Laku, Senior Writer

Taylor Swift – Lover

“I know that it is already super popular, and for good reason. All of the music is very catchy yet has a lot of felling to them. One of my personal favorite songs from the albums is ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ ft. Dixie Chicks. It is one of her more personal songs with a lot of felling and amazing music to carry.”

– Eliot Gentiluomo, Photographer

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?

“My favorite album of the last year or so has to be Billie Eilish’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go.’ It showcases her talent as an artist with incredible vocal range and has enough stylistic variety that there’s at least one song on the album you’ll like no matter your taste or your mood.”

– Hannah Ashton, Section Editor