Pride 2020 celebrated virtually at BC

Somehow, June has already crept up on us. While we’re all enjoying the nice weather, it’s a great time to honor the history of LGBTQ+ Pride in this country. June 28 is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which were monumental in sparking the uprising that paved the way for what we know as Pride today. Now more than ever, it’s necessary for the LGBTQ+ community to reflect on our history of oppression, courage, allyship, and progress.

Even though we can’t attend any parades or celebrate Pride month in person this year, the Bellevue College LGBTQ+ Task Force hosted a series of virtual Pride events from Monday, June 1 to Friday, June 12.

Virtual Pride was kicked off with a Zoom event discussing “What does Pride mean to you?” on the first day, followed by “Social dis-DANCING” on June 2, an LGBTQ+ career discussion on the third, a showing of the movie “Rafiki” on Thursday, and a Gay Cabaret on Friday. The second week of virtual Pride included a “Game Together” event, an open forum on supporting our community, LGBTQ+ resources, and movie nights with “Austin Unbound” and “But I’m a Cheerleader.”

June 12 was the deadline to submit to BC Pride Art Design 2020, which is accepting 2D and 3D work to be displayed on two walls in the R-Building. The LGBTQ+ Task Force is looking to create visual moments on campus that celebrate our diverse LGBTQ+ community at Bellevue College. June 12 is also the day of Lavender Graduation, a virtual celebration of the success of students of all gender expressions and sexual orientations.

The history of queer activism and civil rights are inextricably connected. Marsha P. Johnson was a black trans woman and also the first person to throw a brick at the Stonewall Riots. There’s no celebration of Pride without celebrating the black activists and icons who make our community stronger and continuously shape queer culture—from drag shows and club kids to civil disobedience and rejecting outdated power structures.