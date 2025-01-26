SKY Club: Encouraging Campus Happiness!

Darsh Iyer // SKY Club

Have you ever looked at the bright blue sky, counted the clouds, and felt more content than ever before? Well, the SKY Campus Happiness club aims to bring this feeling to you at Bellevue College.

The SKY Club’s mission is to empower students by fostering a sense of community, improving emotional intelligence, and enhancing mental well-being through breathwork, mediation, and leadership training. This club focuses on fostering an inclusive environment that promotes mental well-being, mental health, and many other valuable mental assets that often go unattended. With this club, you can find a connected and supportive community that helps Bellevue College be a more vibrant and compassionate club.

There are plenty of fun and calming events that are available at this club. The club hosts weekly mediation sessions from 2:20 – 3:20 pm every Monday at U208 to provide a calm space for relaxation and mental rejuvenation. There are also bigger monthly events that have a variety of activities and often feature food.

During the fall quarter, the SKY Club hosted a 3-day SKY Happiness Retreat which provided evidence-based mediation and powerful breathwork practices. An upcoming SKY event is Chipotle and Chill on February 3rd at U209/209. There will be delicious bowls of Chipotle to be enjoyed during a mindfulness session with friends.

If you’re interested in being part of the board, there are currently two leadership positions open. Please apply through here: https://forms.gle/vvuhgnw5PrTWMgac9