In The Feels: A Review of the JIJI Guitar Concert at Bellevue College

The hustle and bustle of Bellevue College settled once again during the cool evening of January 17th when guitar artist, JIJI, closed the doors of Carlson Theatre. Dozens of students and music enthusiasts alike were able to sit down and enjoy a performance that was varied in tone, personality, and emotion. From Paganini’s Caprice No. 24 to original compositions, the night captured a newly defined intensity that was JIJI.

The event opened with Professor Naeim Rahmani welcoming both the familiar and unfamiliar audience to a new experience of the classical guitar, briefly discussing the background of the program and his investment into developing a brilliant program for BC students and faculty. “I saw the opportunity and I wanted to grow the program a little bit. Every concert, you are going to be encountering different styles and different music,” he explained.

Professor Rahmani Introducing the Artist to the Audience | Taken by the Author

“By exposing students to diverse styles of guitar music and connecting them with artists who are actively shaping the field, we aim to enrich their educational experience and inspire their own musical journeys. Through the Guitar Series, we’re leading the way in creating a community that values music education and establishing Bellevue College as a great place for guitar studies.”

– Professor Naeim Rahmani, Music Faculty | Guitar Program of Bellevue College

JIJI showcased the elegance and playfulness that can be observed in the classical guitar. She incorporated the modern sound with timeless pieces, taking advantage of music production and sound engineering. It was a unique engagement with the audience who looked in awe during every second of each section. The theatre cascaded with warmth and brightness when JIJI stepped onto the stage.

The first piece by Hildegard von Bingen entitled “O Vis Eternitatis” (arr. G. Björnsson) was played in a way that bellowed drama and action. With how JIJI sat poised with the guitar on her lap, there was an immediate captivation of every breath when she first plucked the strings. She explained that the piece was created by a brewmaster who “thought that beer would heal people”, setting laughter off when she joked about how beer paired well when listening to the piece. Despite the antics, it was an alluring entrance that weighed the shoulders of the audience members, who abruptly applauded at the end.

During Isaac Albeniz’s Asturias (Leyenda), JIJI managed to convey every dramatic flair of the notes. Her body twitched to every pluck, theatricizing the chase that was the piece. It was a flight of two birds; the fall and the flight. The spirited rush of the guitar captivated the audience who sat in awe, silenced by the aggressive yet serene sound, a complete juxtaposition to the tranquility of the prior pieces.

In the second half of the concert, JIJI included a variety of original compositions made by herself and close friends of hers. One of which is COR, a progressive piece that was composed by Krists Auznieks. She had joked about the tempo and notes that made it difficult to play.

JIJI playing COR composed by Krists Auznieks | Taken by the Author

“I took this piece and thought, how can I make this work? I am so glad that Kris believed in me. Processed guitar sounds and electronics. Very fast and very slow and very fast, that is it,” she said.

With how JIJI played, it showed how greatly she respected the composers that she featured in her performance. Throughout the few minutes she strummed and plucked, the audience was kept at the edge of their seats when she played the sections that were a flutter of melodies and harmonics before letting them release the breath that was held once she transitioned towards the slow movement.

JIJI’s technique of incorporating sound production to encapture the audience transcended the room into a whole new height of experiencing music. Back and forth between classical and electric guitar, she displayed a sense of mastery with how effortless her ability was to use both instruments to their fullest.

One of the final few compositions that she performed was Electric Counterpoint II & III composed by Steve Reich. Each note was layered precisely to display a sort of whimsical sense which blended together with fine tuning. JIJI played with a smile, flicking her eyebrows. Like a modern fairytale being told, it was bright and youthful. The incorporation of the guitar’s delay pedal was brilliant, it was a whole new realm of blended music between the classic and the modern; the playful yet concise; the youthful and the wise. It was possibly the most progressive and musically expressive piece of the show, encouraging a groove for the audience members who bobbed their head to the plucky rhythm. They followed along with JIJI’s boots that tapped to every harmonious note played. Layers upon layers, each tone created something that was full of life.

For JIJI’s final performance, she played an original composition inspired by Pluto’s Party, a 1952 Disney short movie. With a subtle flick of the wrist, she conveyed pain, sadness, remorse, and the bruises of broken friendships but also redemption. Every second had meaning and purpose, representing JIJI’s body, mind, heart, and soul. It was nothing short of absolute brilliance and portrayed revolutionary music that is beyond just the instrument. The show concluded with a well-deserved standing ovation from the audience who were left with tears and a heartwarming experience to cherish for the rest of their lives.

In an interview conducted by The Watchdog, JIJI explained that she faced the difficulty of having to leave home in order to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional guitar artist, sacrificing many relationships to achieve what she has to this day. She hopes that through her performances, Bellevue College students would be inspired to reach for their dreams no matter what the obstacles are. On May 2, 2025, JIJI hopes that fans and music enthusiasts will come watch her immersive concert at Benaroya Hall that presents both audio and visual compositions to transform music into something more that is instrument and artist.