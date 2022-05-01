Stay Active Through BC Wellness Center’s Upcoming Recreational Activities

Registration is open for spring recreational activities at Bellevue College’s Wellness Center. Throughout the school year, the Wellness Center offers a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities to promote the welfare of BC students and foster exploration of the greater Pacific Northwest. With a small registration and equipment fee, Bellevue College students can sign up for upcoming events in May such as indoor rock climbing and overnight camping trips.

For those who are new and looking to learn more about outdoor recreation, the BC Wellness Center is a great place to start. The Wellness Center offers multiple introductory classes during summer quarter such as guided hikes, tandem sea kayaking trips, and indoor rock climbing. With no prior experience necessary, introductory events are a great way to learn the basics of any outdoor activity. These events are also a great opportunity to find adventure buddies and meet others who like to get out there.

Introduction to Indoor Rock Climbing will take place on May 4 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Redmond Vertical World. With a 30-foot indoor climbing wall, students can learn the basics of bouldering and top-rope climbing, with no experience or climbing gear required.

For those interested in overnight trips, the overnight Mount Rainier Hut Trip is for you. Taking place on May 13, the trip will consist of a guided hike/snowshoe to the south side of Rainier, offering incredible views (weather permitting) of Mount Rainier and the vast snowfields surrounding it. This event does require a pre-planning meeting, which takes place on May 10 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Be sure to sign up quickly, as the event has an 11-person limit.

On May 25 from 3:00-6:00 p.m., the Wellness Center will be conducting a Wilderness Yoga Hike through old-growth forests along the Middle Fork River in Snoqualmie. All skill levels are welcome; simply come prepared to connect with nature and create community.

Near the end of the quarter, a guided group hike along the Twin Falls trail in Snoqualmie will take place on June 16 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Hikers of all experience levels are encouraged to register. The hike will include geocaching, discussion regarding topographical maps, and basic hiking information. Hikers should bring essentials such as hiking shoes, water, snacks, extra clothing and a small flashlight.

As stated on the Health and Wellness webpage, getting outdoors doesn’t have to be difficult. With the help of the Wellness Center’s 30 within 30: Outdoor Adventures list, it’s always easy to find a nearby, cost-friendly outdoor activity. From wandering the Ballard Locks in Seattle to exploring the Moncton Ghost Town in Snoqualmie, the 30 within 30 list is a go-to if you’re looking for an exciting outdoor activity close to Bellevue College.

In the Pacific Northwest, late spring is arguably the best time of year for outdoor adventuring. Cool temperatures and the occasional glimpse of sun create mild conditions in the lowlands and soft snow in the alpine regions. Don’t miss out on the beautiful weather, and be sure to register for the above events before rosters fill up.