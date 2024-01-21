Bellevue College Wellness Center’s Winter Offerings

As the new year unfolds, many of us find ourselves reflecting on ways to improve our well-being. Whether it’s adopting healthier habits, staying active or exploring new ways of personal growth, the BC Wellness Center can support you on your journey to greater wellness.

The BC Wellness Center offers several approaches to support your well-being, including outdoor adventures. From snowshoeing at Lodge Lake to bike trips, rock climbing, and overnight trips, these adventures not only expand your knowledge of the great outdoors, but also foster a sense of community among groups. The BC Wellness Center also hosts a variety of events throughout the Winter Quarter. Whether you’re into drop-in leagues or one-day tournaments, there’s something for everyone. The offerings rotate quarterly based on attendance and participant suggestions, ensuring a dynamic and inclusive experience.

At the heart of the BC Wellness Center’s mission is the enhancement of campus climate and life on campus. Focusing on the seven dimensions of wellness — social, emotional, mental, physical, environmental, spiritual and occupational — the center aims to provide barrier-free access to several adventure options for all BC students.

The BC Wellness Center collaborates with the Campus Activities Board (CAB) to ensure that its offerings reach as many students as possible. A student advisory board meets quarterly to suggest and guide future events and student engagement. Your involvement can make a difference — reach out to CAB for more information on how to get involved and let your voice be heard.

Additionally, The BC Fitness Center offers a range of options to enhance your physical well-being. Whether you choose to take a PE course, sign up for open access or participate in intramural fitness, the center provides a welcoming space for students, staff and faculty.

For those passionate about personal fitness, the BC Wellness Center offers a Personal Fitness Trainer (PFT) certificate. Engage with a trainer, explore the program and discover how you can make a positive impact on others’ well-being.

Staff and faculty members are not left out. The BC Wellness Center provides numerous opportunities for them to access fitness facilities, wellness activities and exclusive staff-only classes. Check out the Faculty and Staff Wellness Sharepoint site for additional resources.

This new year, embark on a journey to a healthier and more fulfilling lifestyle with the BC Wellness Center. Your well-being is a priority, and the BC Wellness Center is here to support you every step of the way.

Winter Quarter Open Access Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Contact bcwellnesscenter@bellevuecollege.edu for any questions you may have.