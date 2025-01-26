Elon Musk Stuns in Seig Heil

President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20th was marked by his family and friends, colleagues, billionaires, and the errant Seig Heil. Elon Musk, in his speech detailing his excitement on the Trump presidency and hopes about American astronauts going to Mars, managed to gesticulate what appears to be the Nazi salute not once, but twice. In a surprising twist, the Anti Defamation League, a group known for their strong stance on anti-semitism, posted on X stating that what many perceived to be the Nazi Salute was in fact “an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm.”

Musk’s bravado at the inauguration, risking misinterpretation of his actions and subsequently refusing to confirm or deny his intentions, is a symptom of recent extremist emboldenment and party line division in America. In her investigative report titled “Army of God”, Stephanie McCrummen of the Atlantic details her venture into a little known quasi-religious group in Pennsylvania. Backed by wealthy donors, the group maintains belief in Trump and his presidency being ordained by God, engaging in what they refer to as “spiritual warfare” as well as old-fashioned campaigning for Mr. Trump.

In the digital world, Mr. Trump’s words have emboldened Neo-nazi groups, who take his vaguely worded statements and align them to suit their own beliefs. Elon Musk, while never admitting allegiance to any extremist organizations, has a colorful history of replying to and retweeting posts by known Neo-nazis. Unlike in physical reality where interactions with people who hold opposing beliefs are more frequent, the digital town square has the unique property of creating echo-chambers, therefore allowing extremism to fester online and seep into reality.

The events that took place on inauguration day have left many Americans unsure about the future. President Trump’s rapid fire executive decisions that took place just hours after inauguration events raised concerns about the future of climate change, immigration, and the sustainability of democracy. Trump’s second term is on rocky ground in the arena of popular opinion, with some harkening him as a savior and others foreboding the dangers of his billionaire packed administration.