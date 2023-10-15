BC Theater Department to Hold “Arts Jam” Party On Oct. 18

On Wednesday, the BC Theater Arts department will hold its second annual “Arts Jam” party — a public event where anyone can show up and watch, as well as participate, in singing and dancing, from choir music to tap-dancing.

The party is the brainchild of members of the Theater Arts department faculty and staff, namely department chair Tammi Doyle, adjunct dance professor Jenna Spinei, and Voice and Piano instructor Aimee Hong, among others.

The idea, according to Doyle, was to have an event where people would simply have fun by participating in activities related to the Theater Arts department programs. “What that meant to us was a really easy-going day where everyone would teach everyone else,” Doyle said. “That’s why we call it no audience-everyone is the audience and a performer.”

Doyle also said the event was easy to plan, as she and the other faculty regularly work together on projects and, therefore, had plenty of time to work together on deciding the what, when, where and how of the party.

Last year’s jam consisted of three themes or performances that the attendees participated in. This year, there will be four: an improv drama performance, drama music and two dance performances, these being tap dance and ballet. Each segment will be 15–20 minutes long.

The party will also have food and drink, such as chips and soda. It will start at 3:00 p.m. and go until 5:00 p.m.

Doyle felt that last year’s jam went well, stating, “We had people who came that day who later auditioned for our theater and choir, and a couple of people who joined our dance class. And, of course, by taking classes, they got to know each other.” About 40 people participated in this event.

The ultimate goal of its planners is simply for people to have fun. “I think the only thing is to come to have fun and participate, ” Doyle said. “We want it to feel like you are having fun at a campfire.”