Department Of Education Reinterprets Discrimination Policies, What Could this Mean for BC?

On Feb. 14, the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights sent out a letter to educational institutions in the United States. The letter, sent by Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor, explains the department’s interpretations of existing laws regarding discrimination in the educational field. In the letter, Trainor addresses what the department sees as discrimination against white and Asian students “under the banner of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (‘DEI’).”

Trainor goes on to say that “educational institutions have toxically indoctrinated students with the false premise that the United States is built upon “systemic and structural racism,” and gives educational institutions 14 days to comply with their interpretations of the law.

The letter ends with a link to file complaints against institutions in violation. It threatens that “institutions that fail to comply with federal civil rights law may, consistent with applicable law, face potential loss of federal funding.”

In an email sent to BC students and staff on Feb. 20, President David May said that after speaking with Washington’s Attorney’s General Office, the college believes they are in compliance with all rules outlined in the letter.

If BC was found to be in violation of these laws, it could have an impact on the college and its funding. According to Raechel Dawson, Associate Director of Communications at BC, “Federal grants and programs represent roughly 1% of Bellevue College’s total revenue for the 2024 fiscal year. Out of our total revenue of $166.8 million, $2.16 million comes from federal grants and programs.”

When asked whether the college expects to make any changes to equity programs or curriculums in the future, Dawson replied that BC is not currently making any changes to services or supports at this time.

Earlier this month, President David May announced in an email that the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion would be renamed the Office of Community Care and Institutional Transformation, stating “the new name more accurately represents the active role we play in fostering a culture of care and driving change across campus.”

Although seemingly a response to recent policy, Dawson stated that the name change is not a reflection of the administration’s interpretation of the law as detailed in their recent letter.

According to May, “all staff will continue in their current roles, with titles that more closely align with our holistic responsibility to serve, uplift, and transform our campus.”

It will become clearer over time how the Department of Education’s policies might impact the Bellevue College community.