Honoring Women’s History Month: Celebrating Achievements, Breaking Barriers, and Inspiring Change

Each March, we celebrate Women’s History Month, a time to reflect on the contributions and achievements of women throughout history. What began as a week-long celebration in Sonoma County, California, in 1978 was officially recognized nationwide in 1987, when Congress expanded the celebration to a full month. Additionally, March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a global observance dedicated to gender equality and women’s rights worldwide.

Women continue to break barriers, especially in male-dominated fields such as STEM and politics. In STEM, Marie Curie, a two-time Nobel Prize winner, pioneered research into radioactivity and developed mobile X-ray units that saved over a million World War I soldiers. More recently, Katalin Karikó and her collaborator Drew Weissman were jointly awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their groundbreaking work on modified mRNA, which led to the development of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In politics, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) made history as the youngest woman and youngest Latina to ever serve in Congress. Her advocacy includes the Green New Deal legislation, an economic proposal that addresses climate change, economic inequality and creates jobs to repair U.S. infrastructure.

While women have made great strides, challenges such as gender pay gaps, underrepresentation in leadership and barriers in specific job markets persist. Celebrating Women’s History Month is not just about recognizing achievements but also about inspiring our future generations to continue pushing for equality.

Local Women’s History Month & Diversity/Inclusion Events

March 5th, 1 – 4:30 p.m.: iHeartMedia at MoPOP

Join an all-female panel discussion on finance, career growth, wellness and mental health. The afternoon will include networking opportunities, food and a scavenger hunt through the gallery! (Tickets: $125+)

March 5th, 5 – 7 pm: Stories of Strength at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center

Featuring Djaili Amadou Amal (Cameroonian writer and UNICEF Ambassador) and Sybil Chidiac (Senior Program Officer for Gender Equality at the Gates Foundation). Explore the intersection of gender, culture, and social change.

March 7th, 10 am – 8 pm: Women Supporting Women – Pop-Up Market at U Village

Twenty-five women-owned Seattle businesses will be hosted by some of the most beloved stores (Fran’s Chocolates, Happy Lemon, Madewell, Sephora, Tesla, etc.) at the Village.

March 11th, 3 – 4 p.m.: Council for Inclusion and Diversity at Bellevue College

To find more events, click here.