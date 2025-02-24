Is Washington’s Flag Getting a Makeover?

Members of the WA State legislature introduced House Bill 1938, which could see the redesign of the state’s flag if passed. State representatives Strom Peterson, Julia Reed, and Greg Nance introduced the bill on Feb. 11.

The overview of the Bill suggests that the flag is poorly designed, complex and doesn’t align with the state’s evolving identity.

The bill outlines that the detailed portrait of George Washington on the state flag is “overly complex and difficult to reproduce.” The bill states that this violates the principles of flag design by The Council of State Governments, which often prioritizes simplicity. In addition, the legislature argues that while George Washington is a key American figure, he has no historical association with the state whatsoever, meaning his portrayal is “less meaningful as a symbol for the state.” Section 1 continues even further and mentions how the flag fails to look visually aesthetic, stating the current design, which uses several colors, is outdated and uninspiring in terms of flag design. The bill also mentions the current flag lacks uniqueness, as the design doesn’t capture the state’s features.

Additionally, the bill covers the creation of the committee responsible for supervising the design of a flag that accurately represents the state’s “diversity and values of all Washingtonians.” Members of the potential committee will vary with different stakeholders involved. These include the director of the Washington State Arts Commission, the Secretary of State, an appointed historian, four civilian representatives, four tribal representatives, four legislators, and two cultural leaders.

Anyone is allowed to submit a new flag design. If approved, the committee is required to seek public feedback and select five potential designs for an accurate representation of the state’s identity. The five designs would get a consultation from the public before the committee chooses the final design.

The newly designed flag can only be selected through unanimous votes and will be included on the ballot for the next general elections.

In an interview with KOMO News, Peterson was asked why he sponsored the bill. Peterson stated he was inspired by a constituent interested in flag designs and decided to investigate the matter more deeply. He added that the design is simply plain.

“It ranks near the bottom of all state flags when it comes to flag design experts,” Peterson says.

There has been some opposition to the bill.

“Our flag is rich in history.” I find the redesign a lost focus on matters that truly matter,” Brian Jewells said in a testimony opposing the bill.

Peterson mentioned that while this isn’t a major issue to him and the state, it does garner community involvement, which he appreciates.

“Certainly this is not a high-priority issue for me and the issues that I’m working on. This is not a high priority for the state. But I do think that this is an opportunity for civic engagement,” Peterson says. “And bringing in that many diverse folks together, I think this is a great opportunity for us.”

The committee has until July 1, 2028, to unanimously select a flag design, with a report sent to the state legislature by Aug. 1, 2028.