Michelle Strange Steps In as Acting Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion While Dr. Grier Takes Sabbatical

The former Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Dr. Consuelo Grier, will be taking a sabbatical from May 1, through August 30, 2024. During her sabbatical Dr. Grier will be furthering her education by studying the concept of structural rest for leaders of color. When Dr. Grier returns to her role in the fall she will present her findings to the BC community.

Meanwhile, Michelle Strange, the current Director of Restorative Practices, will step in as Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.