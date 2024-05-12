Dr. Judith Hernández Chapar Selected as New VP of Student Affairs at BC

Bellevue College has selected Dr. Judith Hernandez Chapar as the next Vice President of Student Affairs. She will start her position on June 1.

Dr. Chapar has previously held administrative roles here at Bellevue College, both as the Interim Associate Vice President of Student Affairs and the Dean of Student Support. Her extensive experience and innovative leadership over the past 15 years from work within state education has prepared her as she assumes the position of Vice President, as stated by President David May.

As the Vice President of Student Affairs, her role will be to lead programs and services within the Student Affairs department. Some of the following that she’s expected to lead include:

Enrollment Services

Financial Aid

International Education

Student Support

Conduct

Student life and more.

In her role, she will also continue to work with the faculty and the rest of the administration to increase student perseverance, retention, and academic success among students.