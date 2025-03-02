Trump and the Uncertain Future of DEI

What are DEI Programs? The term DEI stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Many of these programs utilize these concepts as they aim to create equitable environments within society for those in need. From President Lyndon Johnson to President Biden, these programs have been a part of the United States government for many years. According to Time Magazine, on the same day President Trump took office, he “signed an Executive Order, titled ‘Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing.’” Through this executive order, the staff in charge of these DEI programs were laid off.

The effects of this Executive Order have rippled across the country. Companies like Boeing have begun to decrease their commitment to diversity by decreasing their participation in Pride parades. According to the Washington Post, Amazon has removed DEI, LGBTQ+ people, and black people from their “Policy Position” page.

While these effects might seem far away for the average reader, there are effects that Bellevue College students may have noticed. In an email from the Bellevue College President titled “Office of Community Care and Institutional Transformation”, he mentions a change in the college, “Effective immediately, the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will now be known as the Office of Community Care and Institutional Transformation.” It is believed by many that this was in response to the removal of DEI programs.

According to NBC Chicago, President Trump views the DEI programs as discriminatory. While people who are pro-DEI say that these make society more racially inclusive, Trump argues that they are discriminatory and he wishes to bring back merit-based hiring. Trump referenced Martin Luther King Jr. multiple times through his inauguration speech, stating that “‘We will strive together to make his dream a reality. We will make his dream come true.’” In response to this, Maya Wiley, the CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, states, “‘Dr. King had a dream, and this is his nightmare: the rollback of the work of our civil and human rights coalition over the past 75 years.’” (NBC Chicago).

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the removal of DEI programs in America and countless individuals have been affected. Whether you are a Bellevue College student or someone in the local area, the next four years will likely be very different than the past four.