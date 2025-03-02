Man Make No More Read Books: The Declining Literacy Rate in America

Back in grade school, every Wednesday at lunch time, I snuck into the library not only to enjoy the breeze from the air conditioners, but to flick through every page of the same book I’ve read since the 5th grade. Tucked into a quiet corner, I dallied through the mystery of psychometry and how a teenager could solve a murder.

“Who did it? Her brother? Her romantic partner? Why did they do it?” All of the questions rambled through my head until the bell rang and I would skip away with excitement to read it all over again the next day. The book was stuck to my hip – I borrowed it over ten times until middle school came and I got my first official phone that I could use to text, download games, browse social media and the whole mix of it.

Eventually, I had forgotten all about the sacred book and I was obsessed with the next Instagram influencer posts and a multitude of Facebook shares. I reached for my phone more often than a piece of paper, and I struggled with concentrating in class. I was constantly distracted by ringtones and buzzing.

This lasted until senior year of high school came along and I picked up the old book of crime and magic, which led to the journey of falling in love with reading once again. I read over 8 to 12 books a month, taking note of every scene I loved and which characters I despised. I found it easier to flow through lectures and papers due the week later. Reading had humorously saved me through senior year, allowing me to appreciate even the jumble of worksheets and essays that I had to write.

Prior to the modern decade, reading was one of the most popular activities that any age could enjoy doing. From classics to fast-paced action, there is a multitude of genres to enjoy in the fictional and non-fictional world. Unfortunately, literacy – the ability to read – has declined over recent years, which may not be a surprise to most.

The National Center for Education Statistics conducted a survey on adults that showcased the decreasing rates of being able to read at their age level, with only 28% of those surveyed being within their appropriate reading level. From 2017 to 2023, there was a consistent decrease in scores. Although the scores do not necessarily count towards illiteracy, it is still a concern about basic skills within our lives.

Reading is not just an activity to pass time but one of the most important skills to cultivate. It stretches from improving memory to communication and developing critical thinking skills. When we read, there is constant activity in our brain that analyzes and questions the text. It doesn’t require the reader to be a literary scholar or uphold a masters in English, but it can play along the lines of ‘Where did the killer hide it?’, ‘Why did the pig start a revolution?’, ‘Who is the boy that cried wolf?’. Reading can get the person lost in a world of wonders that explore beyond the literal.

The postmodern agenda of developing a technologically literate world seems to sacrifice the manual labor of opening a book, which is one of the factors that led to lower literacy rates. According to a recent study by Reading & Literacy Discovery Center of Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital, children who were exposed to screen time frequently had a significantly lower score on their literacy tests compared to those who read physical books frequently. This can lead to shorter attention spans because of the quick swipes and clicks.

The digital world is not entirely to blame – it’s a new function of life that makes school, work, and life more efficient – but reading habits can help more than just the English students. Rather, reading excites all ages alike to explore their mind’s ability to cultivate scenarios and comprehend words beyond their simple meaning.

“Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.”

– Frederick Douglass