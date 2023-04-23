Bellevue College Celebrates Grand Opening of New Neurodiversity Center

On Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bellevue College will be celebrating the grand opening of the new Neurodiversity Center in B131, below the Planetarium and next to the Public Safety building. This celebrates 12 years of Neurodiversity Navigators at Bellevue College. No RSVP is needed, and you can park for free in Lots 4, 6 and 8. Bellevue College Discovery Day will also be happening simultaneously, so there will be lots to do!

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., there will be a Q&A Information Session for incoming or current students and families to come and ask questions about the Neurodiversity Navigators program. It’s recommended to watch the videos available on the information sessions page first to be prepared and to know what to ask.

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a bench dedication and memorial service in loving memory of a parent and student. All will gather to dedicate benches to celebrate the parent and the student.

The deadline for Neurodiversity Navigators’ Fall 2023 program application is July 2, and orientation starts on July 10. Current students can find information about peer mentors, neurodiversity resources and more on their page.

The Neurodiversity Center is open for all neurodivergent Bellevue College students Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They offer advocacy support, weekly handouts, quiet rooms, study carrels and lounge/collaboration areas.