Build Career-Ready Skills This Summer with BC’s Occupational & Life Skills Program

Registration for Skills for Work Summer Camps at Bellevue College is currently open. Occupational & Life Skills Bellevue College (OLSBC) runs the camps, which are two-week summer camps for those 16 to 21 years old, and are targeted toward those who are starting to wonder what life will be like after high school. According to their registration page, they “introduce workplace readiness skills and career options to young adults.”

In addition to the age range, eligibility requirements also include the following:

– Have an IEP, 504 plan or documented disability

– No history of behavioral issues

– Able to participate in camps with minimal support, and willing to be part of group discussions and activities. Parents, therapists, tutors and/or other supporting persons will not be allowed to attend camp sessions.

Their website states that the programs are “facilitated by highly-trained OLSBC staff, [and that] campers identify their unique strengths and explore vocational and educational options for their future in a safe, friendly environment.” There is a cap of 15 people on the amount of attendees able to register as “we offer a 15:2 camper-to-instructor ratio.” However, they do “require a minimum of six attendees to avoid cancellation of the camps.”

There are two camps offered — Skills for Work I and Skills for Work II — each with at least one session. Skills for Work I session one takes place July 10–20, and session two lasts July 24–Aug. 3. Skills for Work II session one begins Aug. 14–24, and there is currently no listing for a second session. Both programs cost $750, with an additional non-refundable $50 registration fee. Though OLSBC does not provide scholarships, you may set up a payment plan by starting a conversation using the contact page.

To see their frequently asked questions, scroll to the bottom of their website. Please direct any questions to their dedicated contact page.