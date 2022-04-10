Bellevue College Fitness Center Open for Spring Quarter

This spring, the newly remodeled state-of-the-art BC Fitness Center will be open to students, staff and faculty. From April 5 to June 23, the Fitness Center will be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. To have access to the Fitness Center, one must sign-up for the Fitness Center Lab Open Access.

The first step when signing up is to email bcwellnesscenter@bellevuecollege.edu and make sure to include your full name, identification number, and Bellevue College email address. After receiving an email response with the purchase and user requirements, you can purchase a quarterly Wellness Center Intramural Fitness sticker for $30.50 at the Student Business Center between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Once the sticker is purchased, go to the open-access Canvas shell to fill out the assumption of risk form, brief orientation and quiz on facility expectations and COVID protocol. After completing all the required steps above, one can now use the BC Fitness Center during open access hours. When using the center, it is a requirement to carry a BC ID card and current quarter sticker.