BC Tennis Back for 2022 NWAC Season

This season, Bellevue College’s tennis team has gone through a lot of different Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) matches. After returning from a year-long break due to COVID-19, a lot of changes have been installed for both the women’s and men’s teams.

Due to the pandemic, the men’s and women’s sides had their NWAC Washington Championship canceled last year. This means that last season, no NWAC events took place. However, everything seems to hopefully be getting back to normal.

With luck, this season of the NWAC tournaments is back up and running. The women’s team started this season off a bit unlucky, and so far this season they have made one win out of the eight tournaments they have played. They just played Lewis and Clark College on April 16, and since that tournament, there will be three more tournaments left for them this season.

For the men’s team, however, the season has been a bit luckier. With two wins out of the six tournaments they have played, the season has been tough for both teams. However, the team did start off with a win and has many more games to come. Their most recent game was on April 16, against Lewis and Clark College as well.

Overall, Bellevue College’s tennis teams have been having a rough season, but they have just enough tournaments left to really turn it over and end the season strong.