New Survey Allows Students to Advocate for Change

Bellevue College is seeking feedback from students to improve student support resources. They are requesting this feedback in the form of an online survey known as the Bellevue College Leading Change for Student Success Survey, available to all enrolled students at BC. Completing this survey allows students to advocate for changes that will be acted upon to improve the support all BC students receive from the school. This is an opportunity for students to ensure that their recommendations will be considered for implementation at BC. Students at least 18 years old who agree to the terms of consent can complete the survey here, no later than Thursday, April 28.