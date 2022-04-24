BC Dance Company Presents: 2022 Arts Jam

At the Bellevue College Dance Company, the dancers train in many styles ranging from ballet to hip-hop to Vietnamese. Recently, they have been searching for new dancers and choreographers. You can go to the BCDC website for more information. Each quarter, the company puts on two productions. The second option offered this quarter is their in-person “Arts Jam.”

This event will have shared performing arts and culture from many Bellevue College student groups, meaning anyone can participate. This event is to celebrate ensembles and build community. To participate, ensembles must pre-register by contacting the BC dance faculty member Jenna Spinei by emailing jenna.spinei@bellevuecollege.edu. She can also answer any questions about guidelines and other information. The event involves dance of all genres, instrumental and vocal music, and acts ranging from comedy to poetry to drama. As put by the BCDC, “Everyone is audience, artist and teacher.”

To go to the event, one does not need to be performing. This production is free to the public. The Arts Jam is exclusively offered on May 6 at 7 p.m. in the Carlson Theater, which is located in Building E on the BC campus. Admission tickets for all BCDC events are available through Brown Paper Tickets.