College Cooking: Strawberry Chicken Summer Salad

August 9, 2021

Strawberry Chicken Summer Salad

Here we have yet another great salad to add to your list of summer salads. The Strawberry Chicken Summer Salad uses a mix of fresh greens, protein-filled rotisserie chicken, freshly picked strawberries and a delicious flavorful balsamic dressing that ties the dish together. Salad may be a word that makes people shy away, but this salad combines sweet and savory flavors to satisfy every taste bud while filling up the stomach in satisfaction.

Ingredients:

  • 2 large handfuls of spinach or arugula, washed
  • 3 ripe, medium-sized strawberries, sliced
  • ⅛ cup feta or goat cheese, crumbled
  • ¼ of a ripe avocado, diced
  • ½ to 1 cup cooked rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • ⅛ cup almond slivers, optional
  • ½ cup olive oil 
  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey or Dijon mustard
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt 
  • ⅛ teaspoon pepper

Steps:

  1. Place the spinach or arugula into a serving bowl.
  2. Remove the top of the strawberries and cut into thin slices.
  3. Place the strawberries into the bowl.
  4. Crumble the feta or goat cheese over the strawberries. 
  5. Slice an avocado in half and cut one of the halves in half again. Cut a grid into the avocado piece to make little diced chunks.
  6. Place the avocado chunks in the serving bowl.
  7. Pull pieces of chicken off of the bones and put them into the serving bowl.
  8. Add in the optional almonds at this point.
  9. To make the dressing, mix the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey or Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper in a small mixing bowl.
  10. Whisk the ingredients until thoroughly combined and drizzle the dressing over the spinach or arugula.
  11. The dressing can be stored in an air-tight container at room temperature for up to three days.
  12. Mix the salad as you wish and enjoy!

