College Cooking: Strawberry Chicken Summer Salad

Here we have yet another great salad to add to your list of summer salads. The Strawberry Chicken Summer Salad uses a mix of fresh greens, protein-filled rotisserie chicken, freshly picked strawberries and a delicious flavorful balsamic dressing that ties the dish together. Salad may be a word that makes people shy away, but this salad combines sweet and savory flavors to satisfy every taste bud while filling up the stomach in satisfaction.

Ingredients:

2 large handfuls of spinach or arugula, washed

3 ripe, medium-sized strawberries, sliced

⅛ cup feta or goat cheese, crumbled

¼ of a ripe avocado, diced

½ to 1 cup cooked rotisserie chicken, shredded

⅛ cup almond slivers, optional

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon honey or Dijon mustard

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

Steps: