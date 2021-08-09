College Cooking: Strawberry Chicken Summer Salad

Here we have yet another great salad to add to your list of summer salads. The Strawberry Chicken Summer Salad uses a mix of fresh greens, protein-filled rotisserie chicken, freshly picked strawberries and a delicious flavorful balsamic dressing that ties the dish together. Salad may be a word that makes people shy away, but this salad combines sweet and savory flavors to satisfy every taste bud while filling up the stomach in satisfaction.
Ingredients:
- 2 large handfuls of spinach or arugula, washed
- 3 ripe, medium-sized strawberries, sliced
- ⅛ cup feta or goat cheese, crumbled
- ¼ of a ripe avocado, diced
- ½ to 1 cup cooked rotisserie chicken, shredded
- ⅛ cup almond slivers, optional
- ½ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon honey or Dijon mustard
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon pepper
Steps:
- Place the spinach or arugula into a serving bowl.
- Remove the top of the strawberries and cut into thin slices.
- Place the strawberries into the bowl.
- Crumble the feta or goat cheese over the strawberries.
- Slice an avocado in half and cut one of the halves in half again. Cut a grid into the avocado piece to make little diced chunks.
- Place the avocado chunks in the serving bowl.
- Pull pieces of chicken off of the bones and put them into the serving bowl.
- Add in the optional almonds at this point.
- To make the dressing, mix the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey or Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper in a small mixing bowl.
- Whisk the ingredients until thoroughly combined and drizzle the dressing over the spinach or arugula.
- The dressing can be stored in an air-tight container at room temperature for up to three days.
- Mix the salad as you wish and enjoy!