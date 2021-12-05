College Cooking: Christmas Cookies

It is finally December which means that Christmas is almost here! To start off the Christmas season right, we give you the classic holiday cookie recipe. These shortbread cut-out cookies are perfect for decorating, eating and leaving out for Santa Claus!

Cookies:

3 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Royal Icing:

3 cups powdered sugar

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons honey

Food coloring

Equipment:

Electric mixer

Cookie cutters

Rolling pin

Cooking trays

Piping bag or piping pen

Steps: