College Cooking: Mini Pumpkin Pies

Since it is fall, everything has become a pumpkin spiced version of the original. So why not actually make pumpkin pie? Even though there is the phrase “easy as pie” everyone then says pies are so hard to make. Here’s a recipe that really is “easy as pie.” These are the best if you want to easily share food with others without having to slice a whole pie. It is also the perfect ratio of crust to filling.

Notes:

After cutting out as many circles that fit in the crust, ball it up and roll it back out to about the same thickness to get more crusts. With two packages of crust you should get about 24 mini-pies.



There is no need to blind bake the crusts. Because they are thin and do not spend as much time in the oven, there is no worry that it will be undercooked or soggy.



If there is extra filling after all of the dough is used, fill small ramekins and bake for 20-30 minutes. You’ll get small pudding cups.



Ingredients:

2 packages of premade pie crust (4 crusts) thawed and close to room temp.



2-16 oz cans of pumpkin puree



2 cups half and half



1 1/2 cups brown sugar



4 eggs + 2 egg yolks



1 teaspoon nutmeg



1 teaspoon cinnamon



1 teaspoon ginger



1 teaspoon clove



1 teaspoon vanilla



1 teaspoon salt



Steps:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit



2. In a large mixing bowl, mix together everything (pumpkin puree, half & half, eggs, brown sugar and spices) and set aside.

3. Unroll the pie crust and use a plate/cup/bowl to cut out circles that will fit into a standard muffin tin.



4. Press the pie crust into the muffin tin, cutting off any excess along the edges to have an even layer of crust.



5. Fill the crusts with the pumpkin filling, just shy of the edge. Do not fill to the brim.



6. Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes. The pies are done when the top has darkened a little, and the filling does not jiggle when the tray is shaken.



7. Let rest for a few minutes, then remove carefully with a small knife on to a cooking rack.



8. Leave to cool completely.



9. Repeat steps 3-8 until you run out of crusts and or filling.



Enjoy!

