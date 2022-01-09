College Cooking: Cinnamon Rolls

The smell of cinnamon, sugar, and flaky bread baked with butter makes any mouth salivate. These cinnamon rolls take three hours to make, but they are filled with homemade mouthwatering flavor in every bite.
Makes 12 servings.
The Dough:
- 2 cups warm milk
- ½ cup sugar
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast
- 5 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons salt
The Filling:
- ¾ cup light brown sugar
- 12 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
The Frosting:
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened and cubed
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 4 tablespoons milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup powdered sugar
Steps:
- To make the dough, combine the warm milk, sugar, melted butter and active dry yeast in a large mixing bowl.
- Whisk together and let sit in a warm place for 10 minutes until the yeast has bloomed.
- Add four cups of flour to the mixture and stir until combined.
- Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel for one hour until the dough doubles in size.
- Use butter, baking spray or shortening to coat two 9-inch round baking pans and set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- To make the filling, mix together the brown sugar, butter and cinnamon in a small bowl.
- Grab the large mixing bowl, uncover and add the remaining cup of flour.
- Add the baking powder and salt and stir well.
- Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and incorporate more flour as needed if the dough is sticky.
- Knead the dough until it loses its stickiness and bounces back when touched.
- Roll the dough into a rectangle about half an inch thick.
- Use a spatula to spread the cinnamon mixture evenly over the dough.
- Tightly roll the dough to create a log-like shape.
- Use unflavored floss or a knife to cut the log into approximately 12 1½ inch thick disks.
- Place the floss underneath, pull up and twist to cut.
- Place the cinnamon rolls in the prepared pans with one in the center and about five along the rim.
- Cover the pans with a kitchen towel and let rise for 40 minutes.
- Bake the cinnamon rolls for 25-30 minutes until golden brown along the edges.
- To make the frosting, whisk the cream cheese, butter, milk and vanilla extract until smooth.
- Add the powdered sugar while whisking until fully combined.
- Take out the cinnamon rolls and let cool for 10 minutes.
- Drizzle the frosting on the cinnamon rolls and enjoy!