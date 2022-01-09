College Cooking: Cinnamon Rolls

The smell of cinnamon, sugar, and flaky bread baked with butter makes any mouth salivate. These cinnamon rolls take three hours to make, but they are filled with homemade mouthwatering flavor in every bite.

Makes 12 servings.

The Dough:

2 cups warm milk

½ cup sugar

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast

5 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons salt

The Filling:

¾ cup light brown sugar

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

The Frosting:

4 ounces cream cheese, softened and cubed

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

Steps:

To make the dough, combine the warm milk, sugar, melted butter and active dry yeast in a large mixing bowl. Whisk together and let sit in a warm place for 10 minutes until the yeast has bloomed. Add four cups of flour to the mixture and stir until combined. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel for one hour until the dough doubles in size. Use butter, baking spray or shortening to coat two 9-inch round baking pans and set aside. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. To make the filling, mix together the brown sugar, butter and cinnamon in a small bowl. Grab the large mixing bowl, uncover and add the remaining cup of flour. Add the baking powder and salt and stir well. Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and incorporate more flour as needed if the dough is sticky. Knead the dough until it loses its stickiness and bounces back when touched. Roll the dough into a rectangle about half an inch thick. Use a spatula to spread the cinnamon mixture evenly over the dough. Tightly roll the dough to create a log-like shape.