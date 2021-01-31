College Cooking: Scallion Pancakes

Scallion pancakes are one of my favorite dishes to eat at any dim sum restaurant. They are always so flakey and crispy. I finally figured out how to make them at home and they are much easier to make than you would think. It is all in the way you work the dough and create the layers.

Ingredients:

Pancakes:

2 ½ cup flour, plus more for dusting the board.

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoon sesame oil

1/2 cup vegetable oil, plus extra for frying.

2 bunches of scallions

1 cup water, boiling.

Sauce:

2 tablespoon sesame oil

4 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sriracha

Steps:

In a large bowl, mix together the flour and sesame oil. Then add in one cup of boiling water. Mix together with a wooden spoon until a loose dough ball forms.

Remove the dough from the bowl and put it onto a lightly floured surface and knead until the dough is smooth. Note: Use extra flour to prevent extreme sticking.

Place the dough back into the bowl and tightly cover with plastic wrap and let rest at room temperature for an hour.

Chop the scallions as finely as possible and place into a bowl.

After an hour, remove the dough ball and place on a well-floured work service.

Cut the large dough ball into eight pieces as evenly as possible using a bench scraper. Then, place on a plate and lightly cover with plastic wrap.

Remove one dough ball at a time and roll them out on a lightly floured surface until they are about 10 inches in diameter, or as thinly as possible without tearing the dough.

Spread about 1-2 tbsp of the vegetable oil evenly on the dough. All of the dough should be covered. Then, place a small handful of the finely chopped scallions and spread them evenly along the dough.

Starting with the end closest to you, start rolling the dough into a thin cylinder, then wind the log in on itself to create a coil.

Lightly flour the outside and roll it out again until it’s about five inches across. Lightly flour again and put on a plate, covering with plastic wrap

Repeat steps 7-10 with remaining balls of dough.

In a large pan, put just enough vegetable oil to cover the bottom of the pan. Put on medium heat.

One at a time place one pancake into the pan to cook. Flip often to prevent burning. Both sides should be golden-brown and crispy. This should take about 8-10 minutes per pancake.