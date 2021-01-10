College Cooking: Tabbouleh

This salad is a simple and very versatile dish most commonly made with a wheat grain called Bulgur. It can also be made with Quinoa, which is personally my favorite version. And if you don’t like parsley, it can easily be swapped out for finely chopped lettuce. Since this recipe can be easily changed, it can be accommodated to anyone’s palate. Once the grains are cooked and cooled, it only takes about 15 minutes to make. This is the perfect snack for a quick meal.

Ingredients:

3 cups Cooked Bulgur or Quinoa, cold

1 cup finely chopped Parsley or lettuce

¼ cup finely chopped Mint

2 cups Cherry Tomatoes, quartered

2 Cucumbers

¼ cup Olive oil

½ cup Lemon juice

Salt & Pepper to taste

Steps:

Cut the cucumber in quarters lengthwise and thinly slice crosswise. Add to a large bowl.

Add in the mint, parsley and tomatoes.

Add in the bulgur or quinoa and mix thoroughly with a wooden spoon.