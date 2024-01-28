BC Offers Online Canvas Training for Students to Boost Academic Success

Canvas is an integral part of the Bellevue College learning ecosystem; instructors can use it to provide students with course materials, and students use it to submit assignments and check their grades, among many other uses. As such, it’s important to ensure that each and every student is well-versed in the usage of Canvas.

One of the ways Bellevue College is making sure this objective is being met is through online Canvas training and Zoom sessions. Each week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, students can drop in anytime between 11 and 1 p.m. using this link to ask questions about struggles they are having with the app or the website. The sessions have a general theme around them (ex., last week’s theme was Canvas success), and there may be more support for certain topics based on the week.

Here is a list of themed sessions, sorted by the week they are being held:

Week of January 22: Canvas Success

Week of January 29: Discussions

Week of February 5: Apps

Week of February 12: Tests & Quizzes

Week of February 19: Quick Tips

Week of February 26: Rubrics

Week of March 4: Canvas Wrap-Up

Week of March 11: Finals and Well-Being

For the content covered in this week’s sessions, there is a lot of individual variability, but here is a general list of tips for Canvas success:

Know how to navigate the website and the app: The Dashboard and Calendar tabs are useful in keeping track of assignments and most instructors have course content organized on the home page of their class Canvas page.

On the website, you can navigate to the account tab, click on notifications, and personalize your notification settings.

On the website, you can navigate to the inbox tab, sort by courses and send a message to your instructor.

On the website, you can navigate to the inbox tab, sort by courses and send a message to your instructor. Know how to look for help and ask for help when you run into an issue with Canvas: The help tab at the bottom of the website has a list of links that will help you resolve a potential issue, one of which is a link to a Canvas webpage that has self-help guides for almost any problem imaginable.

If you have any questions about these sessions or Canvas in general, you can send an email to studentcanvastraining@bellevuecollege.edu, complete a self-guided and self-paced online workshop, or join a 60-minute online/in-person Canvas training session.