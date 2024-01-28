BC Food Services Expands Communication With Students Amid a Decrease in On-Campus Dining

Recently, there has been a noticeable increase in communication from Bellevue College’s Food Services and Events department, with updates about new employment opportunities, modifications to open hours, and more being displayed in the email newsletter Bellevue College FYI. This has been very effective at keeping students in the know about cafeteria happenings. Using this method, a new team member in the Food Services and Events department is working to re-invigorate interest in the cafeteria. Chef Kassandra, who has been a chef in the Seattle area for 38 years, joined the team in November of 2023, and is “working on communication and teamwork from the Food Services and Events departments.” In our increasingly digital age, the importance of email and social media communication cannot be understated.

Since the increase of online classes post-COVID, many have speculated that this has led to a decrease in the prevalence of Bellevue College’s cafeteria. Chef Kassandra says on behalf of her department, “We hope that more students, teachers, associates, and guests of the College come to enjoy dining in the cafeteria.” The Cafeteria, open from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, currently offers a multitude of lunch options, including grill favorites like fresh-made burgers, soup specials, a sushi and salad bar, the fan-favorite tater tots and French fries, a wide variety of pre-packaged snacks, and an extensive beverage selection. Chef Kassandra has big goals, however, for making the cafeteria an even better place. She says, “I enjoy cooking and having people visit our Cafeteria! We are striving for more options [in the cafeteria] plus healthier!”

It’s safe to say big things are in store for our cafeteria in the hands of Chef Kassandra. All students, faculty and guests are highly encouraged to check it out and upgrade their next lunch. Both the cafeteria and the Fountain Café (open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.), the two Bellevue College food services that are currently in operation, are located in the C building. Brutus’ Bites in the U-Building and Bulldog Bistro in Student Housing are expected to reopen shortly once staffing issues are resolved. Be sure to subscribe to the Bellevue College FYI and stay tuned for more updates regarding food services!