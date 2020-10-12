College Cooking: Cinnamon Rolls

One of the best Sunday brunch items is the cinnamon roll, and they are easier to make than you may think. If you have some knowledge of baking bread, then you’re ready to make cinnamon rolls. While making them definitely takes a lot of time, the result is totally worth it.
Notes:
When heating the milk for the dough, you want to be able to dip a clean finger in and feel it be just warm; if it’s too hot the yeast won’t bloom properly.
There are two different toppings you could make: a simple icing, or a cream cheese frosting. I have included recipes for both. The pictures below show the icing recipe.
· Dough:
- ½ cup Sugar
- 6 cups Flour divided
- ½ cup Butter
- 2 cups Milk
- 1 tablespoon Yeast
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
· Filling:
- 1 cup sugar
- 3-4 tablespoons cinnamon
- ¾ cup butter
· Icing:
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 3 tablespoons milk
- 1-2 teaspoons Cinnamon optional
- 1 tablespoons Vanilla
· Frosting:
- 4 oz softened Cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons Butter
- 2 tablespoons Milk
- 1 tablespoons Vanilla
- 1 cup Powdered sugar
- 1-2 teaspoons Cinnamon (optional)
Steps
- Heat the butter and milk in a medium saucepan until butter is melted and the mixture is warm to the touch
- Add yeast and let sit for about 15 minutes
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together salt, 5 cups of flour, and baking powder
- Add in the liquids and mix until combined
- Let rest for about an hour or until the dough has about doubled in size
- Melt butter in a small saucepan for the filling
- Take off the heat and add in the sugar and cinnamon until combined
- Turn out dough onto a well-floured work surface and roll a rectangle about ¼ – ½ in thick, to your liking
- Spread the butter and cinnamon sugar mixture onto the rolled-out dough evenly
- Carefully start to roll the dough up from one end until you get a spiral log
- Cut the log into about 1 ½ in – 2 inches thick pieces
- Place into a well-greased glass baking pan
- Heat oven to 350o F then bake for 25-30 minutes until golden brown
- Take out and let cool for about 15 minutes
- Spread frosting and enjoy!
Toppings:
Icing
- Into a medium bowl, mix the powdered sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon to taste
- Add milk a little at a time until viscus enough to pour but be careful to not allow it to become too thin
Frosting
- In a medium bowl mix together the cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon (optional)
- Add milk a little at a time until the desired consistency is achieved