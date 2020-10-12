College Cooking: Cinnamon Rolls

One of the best Sunday brunch items is the cinnamon roll, and they are easier to make than you may think. If you have some knowledge of baking bread, then you’re ready to make cinnamon rolls. While making them definitely takes a lot of time, the result is totally worth it.

Notes:

When heating the milk for the dough, you want to be able to dip a clean finger in and feel it be just warm; if it’s too hot the yeast won’t bloom properly.

There are two different toppings you could make: a simple icing, or a cream cheese frosting. I have included recipes for both. The pictures below show the icing recipe.

· Dough:

½ cup Sugar

6 cups Flour divided

½ cup Butter

2 cups Milk

1 tablespoon Yeast

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

· Filling:

1 cup sugar

3-4 tablespoons cinnamon

¾ cup butter

· Icing:

2 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons milk

1-2 teaspoons Cinnamon optional

1 tablespoons Vanilla

· Frosting:

4 oz softened Cream cheese

2 tablespoons Butter

2 tablespoons Milk

1 tablespoons Vanilla

1 cup Powdered sugar

1-2 teaspoons Cinnamon (optional)

Steps

Heat the butter and milk in a medium saucepan until butter is melted and the mixture is warm to the touch

Add yeast and let sit for about 15 minutes

In a large mixing bowl, mix together salt, 5 cups of flour, and baking powder

Add in the liquids and mix until combined

Let rest for about an hour or until the dough has about doubled in size

Melt butter in a small saucepan for the filling

Take off the heat and add in the sugar and cinnamon until combined

Turn out dough onto a well-floured work surface and roll a rectangle about ¼ – ½ in thick, to your liking

Spread the butter and cinnamon sugar mixture onto the rolled-out dough evenly

Carefully start to roll the dough up from one end until you get a spiral log

Cut the log into about 1 ½ in – 2 inches thick pieces

Place into a well-greased glass baking pan

Heat oven to 350o F then bake for 25-30 minutes until golden brown

Take out and let cool for about 15 minutes

Spread frosting and enjoy!

Toppings:

Icing

Into a medium bowl, mix the powdered sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon to taste

Add milk a little at a time until viscus enough to pour but be careful to not allow it to become too thin

Frosting