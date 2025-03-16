No Shooting at the Southcenter Mall?

The Southcenter Mall in Tukwila is a mall beloved by many locals. With places like Gen Korean BBQ House or Uniqlo, the mall offers a diverse experience for anyone looking to have a good time. Unfortunately, the mall is also surrounded by news that hints at its safety.

On March 8, there were reports of a shooting in the Southcenter mall. However, according to Komonews, it appears that there were no signs of gunfire, and instead, it was a physical altercation that caused the panic, “Tukwila police reported that while no shooting occurred, a fight broke out between several people in the food court area.” What added to the panic was the sound of loud, popping noises, which caused people to believe that there was a shooting.

After hearing the popping noises, crowds of people started to run away, which caused the rest of the shoppers at the mall to be alarmed and worry about the potential cause. A person present during the incident stated, “When I was about to go through the southcenter mall entrance, I saw a lot of people running all at once towards us – the doors, then, I heard from other people that it was either a fight inside the mall or a shooting. Definitely terrifying to go to Southcenter, every person needs to be careful and watch for their surroundings.” (F.B.).

When visiting the Southcenter Mall, please take care to be aware of what’s going on around you and go in a group if possible. Take care to evacuate safely in the case of an emergency.