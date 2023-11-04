Bellevue College Hosts Sustainability Event for Student Feedback on Its Climate Action Plan

On Oct. 31, Bellevue College offered an event for an opportunity for students to provide feedback on climate change and BC’s Climate Action Plan. The event took place in the dining hall by the cafeteria from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The activities presented were four tables, accessible to everyone, that contained different forms of support and feedback for climate action. The first one was for sharing what you think is important about an environmental topic selected by a wheel spinner.

The next was a fun little illustration activity for how we, as a society, can reduce emissions. Some of the illustrations included reducing the act of deforestation and increasing the usage of solar panels and wind turbines.

The third one was a board for sharing ways that Bellevue College can implement good for the environment. Lastly, there was a survey about personal experiences and thoughts that the participants had about climate change.

The event was held on Oct. 31, so, naturally, in Halloween fashion, the event organizers and staff gave out lots of chocolates and candies to all of the participants.

After finishing all four activities and showing proof of it on a stamp sheet, you were entered into a raffle to win fun prizes. If you’re still interested in the survey, you can fill it out here. Make sure you submit it quickly in order to still be enrolled for the prizes!

All of the information that was acquired through this event, as well as through the survey, will serve as feedback in response to how Bellevue College should tackle climate change and improve Bellevue College’s sustainability efforts.