Seattle’s Embrace of Deaf Culture at the 2024 DeafNation Expo

Just about 74% of the deaf community from the state of Washington resides in Seattle. The city is considered accessible to the community through its multiple state events and organizations that the local government has to offer, like Hearing Loss Association of America – Washington State Association, Washington State Association for the Deaf, Washington State Hands & Voices and many other local groups.

On Oct. 19, 2024, DeafNation hosted its annual exposition at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall to celebrate Deaf culture through a variety of performances and guest speakers who shared their life experiences as a Deaf person. From Brandon Kazen-Maddox to Brad Klein, many artists and enthusiasts alike came together to raise awareness about the importance of immersing ourselves in foreign cultures.

One of the many ways that guests communicated was through the use of American Sign Language (ASL). Whether they were deaf or hearing, the use of ASL was extensive. A memorable part of the event was the King County Water & Land Resource Division’s section of the program, which featured an exclusive event song made by the division about sustaining the environment. The song was interpreted by Kazen-Maddox and his fellow guest speakers, who taught the audience how to sign the lyrics to the song while also showcasing artistic sign language.

“Deaf events are the hub of the Deaf community, an opportunity to meet new friends, reconnect with old friends, and catch up on news in their lives. Deaf people tend to migrate towards large cities as a lot of resources are available to them. Seattle isn’t an exception, but rather very welcoming to Deaf people with its diversity.”

– Professor Katie Irwin of Bellevue College’s World Languages Department, ASL

Apart from DeafNation, there are a variety of Deaf Culture events that let ASL learners and Deaf people alike socialize and continue to immerse themselves in Deaf Culture to expand their learning.