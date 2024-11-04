Teen Charged with Killing His Family in Local Shooting

On Oct. 21, police took a teen into custody after a shooting that left five dead in Fall City. Police have since identified the victims as Sarah and Mark Humiston and three of their five kids, who were seven, nine, and 13 years old.

The suspect, the Humiston’s eldest son, reportedly shot his family members, killing five and injuring one, before calling 911. According to court documents, the suspect told the 911 operator his 13-year-old brother had shot his family before committing suicide and told the operator his brother likely did it because he was in trouble for looking at pornography.

Law enforcement believes the suspect staged the scene, placing the gun in his deceased brother’s hand before calling 911.

The injured victim, identified as the 11-year-old sister of the suspect, was taken to the hospital following the shooting and has since been released. After being shot by her brother, she proceeded to play dead before running to the neighbor’s house to call for help. She identified the suspect as her shooter and claimed he was the only child in the house who knew the combination to the lockbox where the gun used in the shooting was kept.

Prosecutors of the case have officially requested the suspect be tried in adult court, but a judge must first approve the motion at the hearing set for June 4, 2025. If he is found guilty in juvenile court, he could be sentenced to stay in prison until the age of 25, but if he is sentenced in adult court, he could face a much harsher sentence of 25 years to life. With the first hearing set for June, the suspect’s trial will likely occur in mid-to-late 2025.

Members of the local community gathered on Oct. 26 to hold a vigil in honor of the victims. This tragic shooting has shocked the community, and its memory will likely live on for years to come.