Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Comes to Life with New Interactive Exhibit in Seattle

As we hurtle through the 21st century, nostalgia remains a powerful force, drawing us back to simpler times when shoulder pads ruled the fashion world and mixtapes were the soundtrack of our lives. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” has captured the hearts of millions with its love letter to the ‘80s, intricate and fast-paced plot, lovable band of characters and thrilling supernatural elements. Now, with the launch of “Stranger Things: The Experience” in Seattle on May 27, fans can step through a portal into their favorite show, immersing themselves in the show’s atmosphere and reliving the magic of their youth.

Located at 1750 Occidental Ave South, the Stranger Things Experience not only offers fans the opportunity to explore the iconic world of Hawkins, but it also highlights the power of shared experiences in fostering connections between people. The event is more than a simple walk-through exhibit. It’s a living, breathing world filled with interactive elements, where visitors can collaborate with friends, family and even strangers to save the day. By allowing participants to step into the shoes of their favorite characters, the Stranger Things Experience invites us to reflect on the importance of unity, teamwork and courage in the face of adversity – themes that resonate far beyond the world of Hawkins.

Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix, emphasizes that the Stranger Things Experience isn’t just about watching the show: it’s about living it. “Fans love losing themselves in the world when they watch the show. Now, for the first time, they will literally be able to live an episode from the series,” he said.

The Stranger Things Experience promises a unique twist on the classic show by offering participants a brand-new storyline specifically designed for the event. As you venture into the sinister Hawkins National Lab, you’ll work alongside beloved characters like Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang to thwart the evil forces threatening the town. Hungry for more? Grab a pie from Surfer Boy Pizza or kick back at the Stranger Things-themed bar, where you might even have the chance to meet Vecna.

The “Mix-Tape” room — which serves as a hub for all things 80s, from challenging MADMAX’s high score in a retro arcade to indulging in a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy — along with the Stranger Things-themed bar and the various eateries within the experience all cater to fans’ desire for total immersion. This attention to detail underscores the dedication of the creators to honoring the spirit of the show and the collective memories of a generation.

Moreover, the Stranger Things Experience raises the bar for immersive fan experiences. It’s a testament to the creative potential of television and the ability of art to connect people across time and space. By combining cutting-edge technology with a genuine love for the source material, the Stranger Things Experience serves as a shining example of how to blend the old and the new, creating a space where the past can coexist with the present.

Whether you’re looking to bond with friends and family or simply searching for a unique weekend activity, the Stranger Things Experience has something for everyone. Starting April 19, 2023, tickets will be available to purchase online. Open hours are on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

So get ready, Seattle. Hawkins is coming to you, and you won’t want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience. Grab your walkie-talkies, dust off your bikes and prepare to dive into the extraordinary universe of Stranger Things.