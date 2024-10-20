‘Bend and Snap’ Your Way to Village Theatre for ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ Live on Stage

Village Theatre presents Legally Blonde: The Musical on its mainstage theatre from Nov. 12 to Dec. 22, 2024 in Issaquah, and Jan. 4 to Jan. 26, 2025 in Everett.

The story follows Elle Woods as she attends Harvard Law School to prove her capability and intelligence to win back her boyfriend. However, in a twist of fate, she finds her independence and a newfound passion for legal justice.

Based on the 2001 hit film Legally Blonde, starring Reese Witherspoon, this upbeat musical comedy has captivated audiences since its 2007 premiere at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre. It will now make its way to our hometowns of Issaquah and Everett, offering local theatergoers the chance to experience this feel-good production up close.

Heather Hach, an “accomplished stage and screenwriter,” wrote the script for the musical adaptation. She’s also credited for writing the Freaky Friday (2003) screenplay, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. As well as the screenplay for What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012), starring Cameron Diaz, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Lopez and many other A-list actors.

The musical will showcase music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

O’Keefe is an American composer, producer and lyricist who wrote for Bat Boy: The Musical and Heathers: The Musical. He also wrote for Drop Everything, a “clown show/musical” that was workshopped at ACT Theatre in downtown Seattle.

Benjamin is a lyricist, writer, and composer, who has written for Broadway, television and film. Her notable credits include Mean Girls: The Musical, The Explorers Club, Unhappily Ever After and Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris.

In 2019, it was reported that O’Keefe and Benjamin would collaborate on a new musical feature film for Universal Pictures.

Tickets can now be purchased on the Village Theatre website for the upcoming show dates from November through January.