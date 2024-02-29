Investigation Launched After Reported Assault on BC Campus

Around 9:45 a.m. yesterday, the Bellevue College (BC) campus was notified that a sexual assault had been reported in the L building. The Bellevue Police Department requested a campus closure, and the BC community was notified to leave.

The campus remained closed for the rest of the day.

Yesterday evening, BC President David May sent out an email addressing the incident. Dr. May thanked the community for its swift response and gave assurances that, while the case is still under investigation, the Bellevue Police Department “has since determined there is no serious or ongoing threat to the campus or community.”

Campus resumed business as usual today.

Dr. May’s Tuesday email also wrote that BC public safety would be conducting additional walkthroughs in the coming weeks and referred students, staff and faculty to the following college resources:

Students

Counseling Center: Counselors are available for students and are trained mental health professionals who assist students with a wide variety of personal life challenges and concerns.

BC Counseling Center – Free and Confidential Counseling Services for Students

Phone: 425-564-5747 (mainline)

Email: counseling@bellevuecollege.edu



Faculty and Staff

Employee Assistance Program: Faculty and staff can contact the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at 877-313-4455.

Students, Staff and Faculty

Report a Concern: Report any concern in the Bellevue College community online, including worrying behaviors.

Request a Safety Escort: Officer escorts are available by request at 425-466-9365.

Emergency Alerts Emails: Bellevue College students and employees with a Bellevue College email address are automatically subscribed to BC Alerts, our emergency alert communication system.

Emergency Alerts Text Messaging: To opt-in for text message alerts and other communication methods. If you did not receive an alert today, please re-register at the link above.

Title IX Office: The Title IX Office responds to sexual misconduct that impacts members of our campus community. You can contact the office at 425-389-5520 or email titleix@bellevuecollege.edu. Additional campus and community resources can be found on the Gender-Based Violence Prevention website at bellevuecollege.edu/gbvprevention/.

I’m addition to Dr. May’s resources, the Bellevue City Police Department can be reached at 425-452-6917 or via 911 in an emergency and at 425-577-5656 for non-emergency inquiries.