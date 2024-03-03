Volunteers Urgently Needed for BC Students’ Interview Practice by the Center for Career Connections

Volunteers are urgently needed by the Center for Career Connections. They are searching for “20 Experienced Hiring Volunteers to conduct practice interviews with Bellevue College Students in an EXPRL220 class on March 2” from 10 a.m to 2 p.m according to the BC FYI. Volunteer interviewers will conduct four separate 45-minute interviews with coaching, resume reviews, and provide feedback and suggestions. Twenty students will be provided with one-on-one mock interview sessions. If you have any questions or are looking to apply, see the full FYI Article and contact jose.sampelayo@bellevuecollege.edu.

Dayna Verlinsky // The Watchdog