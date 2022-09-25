Laptop Rentals Available Through Bellevue College

Through BC’s Student Business Center (SBC), laptops are available to students enrolled in Fall quarter classes. There are a limited number available, and they will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you are interested or have questions, email sbc@bellevuecollege.edu to get those questions answered or to receive the ASG Laptop Loan Agreement Form. To fill out the form, you will need to have your ctcLink ID number for verification purposes. You will also need your updated BC email and password for when you pick up the laptop.

After submitting the application, Bellevue College will notify you through email if you are approved to receive a laptop. The email sent to you, if you are accepted, will include instructions regarding any next steps and information on how to schedule an appointment to pick up the laptop.

While laptops can only be requested for a quarter at a time, at the end of each quarter an extension form can be filled out to keep the laptop for another quarter. However, it is required that you must already be registered for classes for that quarter.

Laptop pickups will be done by appointment only and cannot be mailed to students. To return a laptop that was loaned to you, you can either call the service desk at 425-564-4357 or email servicedesk@bellevuecollege.edu to make an appointment to drop off the laptop.