Boost Your Skills with BC’s LinkedIn Learning Benefit

One of the benefits of being a Bellevue College student or employee is unlimited access to LinkedIn Learning, previously known as Lynda.com. By following the ITS Service Desk’s guide, students and staff can use their BC credentials to sign up for this online resource full of skill-building courses and training material to supplement and enhance their college learning.

Buying an individual LinkedIn Learning membership costs either $26.99 or $39.99 per month depending on the plan, but BC’s licensing provides free access for active students or employees. There are over 17,700 video courses to choose from covering a variety of topics; all of which can be accessed on the online platform through a web browser or their mobile app. Offerings range from short videos to in-depth “Learning Paths” which are curated playlists of courses following a specific topic to help someone develop the professional knowledge they need to advance their career. Most courses provide a certificate upon completion which can be added to their LinkedIn profile for potential employers to see.

Course options include:

Business topics such as data analysis, finance and accounting, marketing, project management and entrepreneurship.

Creative topics such as web and graphic design, animation and illustration, videography, and audio and music.

Technical topics such as software development, data science, cloud computing, security, and network and system administration.

LinkedIn Learning is a valuable resource for anyone looking to boost their skills outside the classroom, especially if they are taking a break from college courses over the summer quarter. Eligible students and staff should take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their understanding of their subject of study or explore a new area of interest while it is available to them for free.