Finding Financial Support Through BC’s Benefits Hub

With the current inflation surge and the continually rising cost of living in the Seattle metropolitan area, it is becoming increasingly harder to manage finances as a student. The cost of tuition, textbooks, housing and food can add up quickly. Luckily, Bellevue College and the United Way of King County’s Benefits Hub can help provide financial coaching and resources for BC students! The best way to find out more about their services is to book an appointment with a Benefits Hub Coach who can provide individualized support. In the meantime, check out some of their offerings below.

Housing support: Rent and utility assistance is available for students enrolled in six or more credits or a degree-earning program who are able to demonstrate financial need, alongside other services such as navigating emergency housing situations. An appointment with a Benefits Coach is required to apply.

Food support: In addition to providing resources on local food banks such as Renewal Food Bank and Hopelink Bellevue, a Benefits Hub Coach can help students sign up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and/or the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits programs. The United Way of King County provides free home delivery of groceries weekly in partnership with DoorDash, however, sign-ups are currently closed. An interest form can be filled out to be contacted when space becomes available again. When Bellevue College is not operating remotely, food boxes are available for pick-up on specific days each quarter.

Tuition support: A Benefits Hub Coach can help with understanding and applying for FAFSA or WASFA, navigating different kinds of financial aid and finding scholarships. Be sure to apply for the BC Foundation Scholarships, and keep an eye out for other available scholarships from different sources.

Emergency aid support: For students experiencing unforeseen emergencies, the Student Emergency Assistance Grant (SEAG) can provide up to $1,500 per student request to help pay for non-tuition-related expenses. Additional emergency aid grants can be applied for through the Edquity app.

Financial management support: BC offers a Matched Savings Program in partnership with Seattle Credit Union where students can earn money by saving money. Financial coaching is also available for helping to develop a savings plan, manage debt and navigate banking options. To learn more, make an appointment with a Benefits Hub Coach.

Other support: The ORCA LIFT program can provide discounted transit fees based on a household’s income in relation to the federal poverty level. A Benefits Hub Coach can also assist with healthcare applications.

There are many resources out there for those who are facing financial difficulties. Make an appointment with a Benefits Hub Coach today to receive personalized support with all the above topics and more!