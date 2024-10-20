Charli XCX Reinvents “Brat” on Remix Album

Charli XCX’s Brat remix album offers an extension of the self-examination that defined the original record and catapulted the singer’s career to new heights. The dichotomy of Charli’s relationship to fame, as a cult classic turned superstar, is explored and dissected on revamped tracks “Sympathy Is a Knife” and “I Might Say Something Stupid.” New verses were presented on every remix for this album, except for songs that had already been released. Notable featured artists include Ariana Grande, Troye Sivan, Billie Eilish, Lorde and The 1975.

The protective layer around Charli’s persona is continuously peeled back throughout this record. The listener becomes both a spectator and a confidant as the pop star learns how to navigate her new reality in real time. “Everything Is Romantic,” featuring Caroline Polacheck, contemplates the ever-changing, disorienting nature of Charli’s achievements as her own dream threatens to upend the life she knows. Polacheck’s vocals haunt the thread of doubt woven throughout this track and elevate its raw sincerity. “So I,” featuring A.G. Cook, is an homage to Charli’s innovative and inspiring collaborator, SOPHIE, who passed away unexpectedly in 2021. While the original track on Brat grapples with grief and irreversible regret, the remix highlights good memories shared between friends.

The reimagined version of “B2b,” featuring Tinashe, is a self-referential reflection and celebration of hard-won success. As Bon Iver sings over the introspective “I Think About It All the Time,” Charli considers her fears and mourns potential opportunities lost to the inevitable passage of time. “365,” featuring Shygirl, reinstates XCX as the ultimate party girl with its up-tempo beat and punchy lyricism. Charli leans into the arrogance of her public persona with Addison Rae on “Von Dutch,” holding the audience at a distance while she studies her iconic character and slips into its bulletproof skin.

Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat keeps its promise to deliver something new to fans while remaining at the heart of what popularized the album in the first place. Charli’s authenticity as an artist remains uncompromised despite the unforeseen pressure of Brat reaching a wider mainstream audience months prior. The singer’s dedication to honoring and perfecting her craft has successfully brought a genre that was once a niche to the forefront of pop music. Although Brat may have conquered a fleeting summer, Charli XCX has officially solidified herself as a lasting figure on the pulse of popular culture.