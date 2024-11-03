Artificial Reefs: A Double-Edged Sword

As ecosystem conservation and environmental health becomes increasingly important, we have turned to several solutions in an attempt to mitigate the challenges facing our coastal areas and oceans. One that has become prominent lately is artificial reefs, which not only aim to improve marine habitats but also serve as infrastructure for coastal protection. According to abc.news.com, a recent project in New York City highlights how these structures can help not only sea creatures, but also human communities.

Following the devastation of Superstorm Sandy in 2012, which led to significant loss of life and property in Staten Island’s Tottenville neighborhood, a system of artificial reefs was created near the beach. Funded with $111 million in recovery money, these “Living Breakwaters” are designed to reduce the force of ocean waves, which help mitigate future storm damage and coastal erosion. Although this may not completely prevent flooding, they can still lessen the impact of severe storms.

As architect Pipa Brashear stated with ABC News, the Living Breakwaters incorporate “living” features such as tidepools and textured surfaces, which help create habitats for marine species. “It’s not just risk reduction, [but also] complex surfaces for fowling organisms to form and for juvenile fish to kind of hide and get refuge – refuge from predation,” she explained.

In Washington, the concept of artificial reefs gained traction decades ago. Other states also placed bundles of tires on the seafloor as artificial reefs, in an attempt to build these new habitats. However, as reported by KUOW.org, concerns rose over a chemical known as 6PPD-quinone, which is used to prevent cracking and general wear for tires. This substance was found to harm both the Coho and Chinook Salmon in the Puget Sound, which questioned the sustainability of this initiative.

Additionally, as noted by Bellevue College oceanography professor Nancy Lane, “not all artificial reefs are sustainable,” highlighting a key limitation of artificial reef development. While these reefs can attract various marine species, they may also introduce invasive species. Professor Lane elaborates, “invasive species may be unwanted inhabitants of an artificial reef.” These non-native species may disrupt the ecosystems, threatening native biodiversity.

The benefits of artificial reefs are clear: they can restore ecosystems damaged by pollution and overfishing while also providing coastal protection by reducing wave energy. However, there are some significant drawbacks, including a disruption of local ecosystems, and concentrated fish populations. Moreover, some construction materials may be toxic to marine life, creating additional challenges for sustainability. Only time will tell as to whether artificial reefs will be a successful solution to the issues in our marine ecosystem and human communities.