Holiday Cheer or Overconsumption? The True Cost of ‘Consume Product’ Culture

The song Pale Light by Skeler samples a poignant section from Carl Sagan’s famous Pale Blue Dot speech. Backed by atmospheric vocals, Sagan speaks,

“Our posturings, our imagined self-importance

The delusion that we have some privileged position in the universe

Are challenged by this point of pale light

Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark

In our obscurity, in all this vastness

There is no hint that help will come from elsewhere

To save us from ourselves.”

It feels as though Sagan’s message has been forgotten since he spoke it. In the world’s richest countries, we live life as if we are the only people who exist on the planet. Our consumption has increased exponentially to the point that the USA hit Earth Overshoot Day by March 14 of this year. One reason for our collective inability to stop shopping could be that retail therapy instills a sense of control and happiness in a tumultuous environment. We continue to fill our homes with material goods to the detriment of the world around us, perhaps hoping that the next purchase will bring us contentment. In the meantime, our country remains mired in a major mental health and loneliness crisis.

Shopping for pleasure has been a part of American culture for some time. The term “retail therapy” was first used by the Chicago Tribune in 1986 in a short article detailing American women’s shopping habits. Come 2024, the great boom in consumption can be partially attributed to the rise of algorithmic social media feeds. On social media sites like TikTok, the phrases “#Tiktokmademebuyit,” “Amazon Finds you absolutely need” and “Run don’t walk to *insert store name here*” create a sense of urgency in the viewer to mindlessly consume more goods than they actually need. Watching video after video of polished influencers living well-organized lives enforces unrealistic ideals of what happiness looks like, making the viewer feel that if they also bought the same items showcased in a 30-second video, they could be perfect, too. Moreover, the convenience of Amazon delivering items in one day or less makes it even easier to have the items you want in your hands instantly, reducing the need to ponder whether a purchase is worth it.

During the holiday season, the consumption of non-essential goods comes to a head. Holiday spending is projected to increase in 2024, per USA Today. American culture tends to emphasize material goods when it comes to holidays. We feel pressured by neighbors, friends or social media to have the perfect Halloween/Thanksgiving/Christmas. The holidays are when extravaganza is permitted in the name of joy, and for some families, the three months at the end of the year are something they have been saving up for. There is an expectation for parents to make the holiday season magical for their children, to the detriment of their wallets and the environment. Stores push out holiday decorations earlier and earlier every year to entice consumers to spend more over a longer period of time. Unfortunately, many of these holiday-themed purchases end up in the landfill or clogging shelves at thrift stores after their novelty has worn off.

I think that the true spirit of the holiday season is lost in the sea of mindless consumerism. The holidays should provide us respite from the repetitive activities of life that wear us down and give us extra time to spend with friends and family. There are many things we can do to limit our consumption during the holiday season. Simply not buying anything material and giving experiences instead can go a long way to reduce the impact that consumption has on our lives. Reusing decorations can be another great way to reduce our need for new things. Above all, focusing on the people who make life worth living instead of the things we can fill our houses with can refocus our attention on what really matters.