Don Toliver: The Psycho Tour’s Stop in Seattle

Last week, the streets of Seattle came alive with Don Toliver, who took the stage at the sold-out WAMU Theater, captivating a crowd that ranged from middle schoolers to middle-aged listeners.

The show began with rising star Molly Santana, a talented 20-year-old rapper who is supporting Toliver on his Psycho Tour, performing her top tracks like “Amnesia” and “Chain Swangin.” Following her was Monaleo, a Houston-based rapper who also brought her own flair to the stage in her all-pink outfit. She performed some of her own tracks, including “Beating Down Yo Block”. Ski Mask The Slump God then stepped up, performing powerful tracks like “Legends” and “Take A Step Back” in honor of the late Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion, both of whom left an impact on the modern rap scene.

After a 20-minute intermission filled with anticipation, the lights dimmed, and Toliver stepped onto the stage. The audience erupted in cheers and applause, setting an ecstatic tone for the night. The setlist featured several songs from his newest album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO, in addition to some of his older classics like “No Idea” and “After Party.”

One standout moment was a circus-like performance during “BANDIT,” in which motorbikers raced inside a massive spherical cage in line with the beat, keeping the audience on their toes. Here is a YouTube video posted of the performance of this track.

Another unforgettable highlight occurred when Toliver turned the spotlight towards the audience. After performing most of his setlist, Toliver asked the crowd what they wanted to hear – and the attendees unanimously erupted in chants for “FE!N,” a fan-favorite track by Travis Scott (whom Toliver is assigned to the label of) that has become a staple at nighttime concerts, even for other artists. Toliver did not disappoint – with flames and grand strobe lights, he delivered an unforgettable performance that left everyone buzzing. Here is a TikTok that was posted of his “FE!N” performance.

Don Toliver’s Seattle show was beyond a concert; it was a celebration of his career and discography to date, united by everyone’s love for his mixed beats of rap, hip-hop, and vibrancy.